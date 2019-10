MAUI (KHON2) – The 4100-acre brush fire which started on Wednesday, October 2 remains 90% contained.

Crews from the Maui Fire Dept. and the State7 of Hawaii Forestry Division continued “mop-up” operations today, and will continue to do so until sunset.

All efforts are focused on securing the fire perimeter.

Air 1 was called shortly after midday to address some hot spots in a remote area of the fire, and has since completed that operation.

MFD will continue to monitor this fire through the night.