Lyft launches Jobs Access Program in Honolulu with YWCA Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lyft is announcing its Jobs Access Program, a new initiative that aims to close short-term transportation gaps related to employment access and job training.

“We know that for the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can make a world of difference,” said Rob Mora, general manager for Lyft Hawaii. “We’re proud to work with national and local partners to work towards a future where Hawaii residents can successfully make their way through the employment pipeline.”

Lyft will be working with YWCA Oahu, through its Dress For Success program, which empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Through this partnership, Lyft will subsidize rides to and from job interviews, job training programs and during the first three weeks of employment.

“Some of us may take transportation for granted. But for a low-income woman needing to work, accessing job training programs, getting to a job interview and then the actual job is critical,” said Kehaulani Coleman, director of economic advancement of YWCA Oahu. “Big mahalo to Lyft, for their generous support in getting our women and their families on the road to financial self-sufficiency.”

A recent study pinpoints commuting time as the single strongest factor in the odds of escaping poverty. Lyft’s own study shows that 44% of Lyft rides start or end in low income areas nationally, compared to 56% of Lyft rides in Hawaii. Lyft’s Jobs Access Program will focus on three key interventions in the employment pipeline that are critical to individual success, and where transportation can play a major role:

Rides to/from job training programs

Rides to/from job interviews

Ridesto/from the first three weeks of employment, until individuals receive their first paycheck and begin to pay for their own transportation

Lyft is focused on communities that stand to benefit most from short-term transportation support, ranging from veterans to individuals with disabilities. Lyft’s nonprofit partners will play a vital role of connecting individuals in need with Lyft rides in 35+ markets across the U.S.

Lyft’s national partners include:

This program builds on Lyft’s ongoing partnerships with cities and transit agencies to provide longer-term jobs access solutions. Across the country, transit agencies partner with Lyft to extend the reach of public transit and create additional reliable transportation options to and from work that do not require owning a car.