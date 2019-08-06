Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys preseason game tips

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium is coming up on August 17th.



The game is sold out, with more than 48,000 people expected to attend.

Turnstiles are set to open up at 1 p.m. with kick off at 4.

NFL policy requires people to only bring a clear bag that is not bigger than a one gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

It’s also NFL policy that all tickets for the game be mobile-only.



Hard tickets purchased from the box office, or mailed from ticketmaster will be accepted.