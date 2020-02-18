Long-time restaurant Kobe Japanese Steak House will close doors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than 40 years of serving-up feasts right before your eyes, Kobe Japanese Steak House in Waikiki will be closing its doors at the end of February 2020.

Co-Owner Lynn Nakamura told KHON2 that the 29th will be their final day in business. Nakamura did not share the reasons for the closure.

We spoke to a teppan chef of almost ten years who said that he just heard the news last night.

“I feel real sad, it’s heartbreaking. It’s been here since ’68. Everybody comes down Kobe. It’s the best Japanese teppan hibachi restaurant here in Hawaii,” said teppan chef Jet Mupas.

The employee said he saw a decline in business ever since Kobe lost its liquor license a couple of years ago.

The owners provided no further comment.