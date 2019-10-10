Long list of charges for pair found in stolen car one day after shooting incident

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a 31-year-old Puna man with an array of offenses in connection with an early evening shooting at a residence in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

On Thursday morning, Oct. 10 Kamanaokaaina K. Nakooka was charged with Assault in the first-degree, Terroristic Threatening in the first-degree, Ownership or Possession (firearm) Prohibited, Carrying or Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, and Unauthorized Controlled of a Propelled Vehicle (UCPV).

His bail was set at $105,000. He remains in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) in lieu of bail. He is set to appear in Hilo District Court on Friday afternoon, Oct. 11.

On Monday evening, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:33 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots and a male screaming at a residence on 15th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park, Keaʻau.

The 41-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition.

Nakooka fled the scene before police arrival. He was located the following day, Oct. 8 on a vacant lot in Hawaiian Paradise Park, in a stolen vehicle.

A 24-year-old female passenger was also seated within the vehicle. She was identified as Malia K. Konanui of Keaʻau who was arrested for unrelated charges including Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the first-degree, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the third degree, and two counts of Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia.

Her bail was set at $12,500. She remained in police custody pending her initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon, Oct. 10.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or email toddpataray@hawaiicounty.gov or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.