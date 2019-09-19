Local shop offers families a chance to save money while going green during tariffs

With tariffs on China having gone into effect September 1st, many Chinese goods coming into Hawaii are getting a 15 percent price hike that could be passed down to consumers.

For young local families trying to make ends meet, that could mean paying more for clothes, diapers, and food.

Many young people who like buying local and “going green” can still keep their bank accounts from going into the red. Keiki 2 Keiki, a mostly child play-it-again re-sell shop on King Street in Honolulu, sells and buys clothes, books, shoes, DVD’s, strollers, carriers, and much more.

“It’s awesome. It saves, it’s being able to reuse things and get new things and save money while they’re growing so fast.” said customer Kelly Noland.

Tiana Feekin has owned and operated the store for seven years since she moved back home to Hawai’i from Nebraska with her husband to open the store. She moved the shop from Kahala to it’s new location at 2758 South King St. in 2018.

“This is a store that people that don’t necessarily have to buy second hand, but feel like the go green movement is such a big movement they will shop here.” Feekin said.

“I also feel like people that want to save a bit of money want to shop here too, so I feel like it appeals to everybody.”

Customers can also sell to the shop on certain times on certain days.

Prices are a dramatic mark down from many retail outlets.

“I would say each of our toys are about 25-30% of retail, so if you buy it at that and you sell it back to us, you’re only spending about 20% of retail.” Feekin estimated.

“We prefer things in excellent to new condition. And you’d be surprised how many things come in with tags brand new.” Feekin added.

Noland says that she had her daughter make purchases to teach her commerce.

“I let her do it so it was something that she could do, keep her things in good shape and get new things in return.”

If you can’t make it down to shop, many of the store’s items are posted on the Keiki 2 Keiki social media page, where reservations can be made.

“I love that you can go on Facebook and hold things, and pay for it. Noland said.

“It becomes part of your every day almost.”