Young patients assist big wave rider Makua Rothman with surfboard prep

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Professional surfer Makua Rothman got help decorating several surfboards thanks to children at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The visits mark the launch of Rothman's Malama Na Keiki Give Back Project, which aims to inspire youth to achieve their dreams while raising much-needed funds for two of Hawaii's leading children's hospitals.

Rothman asked the keiki to write their hopes and dreams on the boards. He'll then take these boards out, and ride them on upcoming tours.

"I get to take their drawings and love, and I take it out to the waves," he said. "This year I chose to surf for something other than sponsors. I chose to surf for these children.

"These children, they've got to charge hard every single day. Every day they wake up, it's a challenge. It's hard. They wake up with a smile on their face. They say aloha when you come. They might not be feeling the best, but that attitude that they have and that warrior spirit they have, I want to try and take it out there on the waves with me," Rothman added.

Rothman will eventually auction off the boards with 100-percent of the proceeds benefiting the hospitals.