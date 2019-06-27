“You can fight to have a little extra time,” Beth Chapman, 51, passes after battle with cancer

Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, has died.

The popular reality star had been battling throat cancer since November 2017.

Though she tried chemotherapy, she told KHON2 in the beginning of the year that she didn’t like it and wanted to explore alternative therapies instead.

Beth Chapman said, “I have something incurable. It is what it is. You can fight to have a little extra time. or you can go to a million treatments. Chemo that will break your body down and kill you quicker.”

Over the weekend, Beth was rushed to Queen’s Medical Center and was placed in a medically induced coma.

She died early Wedmesday morning, June 26.

Beth was 51-years-old.

On Twitter, her husband wrote, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head Mountain. Only today, she hiked the Stairway to Heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”