Worst of 'erratic' Olivia is yet to come, warns Maui County mayor

(KHON2) - Maui is starting to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Olivia as it moves closer to the island and the mayor is warning residents to be prepared.

Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa used the term “erratic” to describe Olivia Wednesday morning.

The mayor says at this point, weather experts are having a hard time defining a clear path.

But it’s evident that the islands will be hit at any time now.

“No one should feel comfortable that the storm has passed us because it hasn't hit us yet,” the mayor said.

Rains and wind are already starting to pick up and it’s expected to get much worse.

Olivia could dump up to 15 inches of rain and bring wind sustained between 30 and 45 mph with higher gusts.

The mayor warns that the heavy drizzle felt across the county Wednesday morning was just a prelude to what’s next.

20 Photos Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A tree fell across Kamehameha Highway near Sunset Beach Elementary Wednesday.