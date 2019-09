HONOLULU (KHON2) — A record number of organizations, including 20 state departments, will be recruiting at the Workforce Career Fair Tuesday.

Organizers say Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has extended their direct hiring authority mandate to all positions.

That shortens the hiring time to only 60-90 days.

The fair kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Blaisdell and will run until 3 p.m.

Jobseekers should dress professionally, bring an updated resume and proof of any certifications.