Woman struck, killed while standing outside of stalled vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 79-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Ewa Beach.

According to emergency officials, it happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Fort Weaver Road near Laulaunui Street.

Police say, the woman's car stalled. When she stepped out of her vehicle, she was hit by an SUV. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died.

The driver of the SUV -- a 34-year-old man -- was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in this crash. They do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role.