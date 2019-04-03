Woman robbed while trying to pump gas at busy gas station

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A terrifying experience for a woman who was about to pump gas at a Kahala gas station. A man pointed a gun at her and tried to steal her vehicle. This happened Monday afternoon in broad daylight in front of people.

The victim is still shaken from this incident and does not want to be identified. She tells us she's grateful that she was not harmed and nothing was taken, but it could've been worse.

"I just kept screaming at him get out of my car! Get out of my car!" said the victim.

The victim says she pulled up to pump number two and was about to do something she's done hundreds of times. She tells us she usually locks her doors when she pumps gas, but before she could, she noticed the suspect.

"I saw him walk back and forth behind me. I thought that's really peculiar," she said. "I watched him walk on the other side of the car and I could see he was looking inside of my car, and I know my purse was on the passenger side. As I saw him running towards my door, I ran towards my window and I picked my purse."

Since the victim had her purse and the keys, the suspect couldn't start the car. She said the suspect was also rummaging through the glove compartment and middle console.

"I was trying to scream as loud as I could because I knew there are people at the gas station, yet no one came to help me at all whatever so ever," said the victim.

Just before he took off, the suspect tried stealing her cooler and pulled a gun on her.

"At the last minute he grabbed my daughter's cooler of breast milk and I said that's my baby's milk! Drop it! Get out of my car. Don't take it! And that's when he pulled a gun on me."

The suspect then jumped into a stolen vehicle driven by a second suspect. The victim says she saw a total of 5 people in that car. They took off eastbound on

Waialae Avenue.

"I've been doing this for 35 years and this is unheard of. We never had an incident like this," said Texaco Dealer Barnaby Robinson.

Robinson tells us safety for his employees and customers is priority. He also wants to help raise awareness for people pumping gas anywhere that they should stay on guard.

"We are looking at putting in more cameras in the station to catch the blind spots that we do have," said Robinson.

Crimestoppers Honolulu tells us this type of robbery doesn't happen too frequently but it's always good to lock your doors.

"Don't leave anything valuable in there. Don't leave it visible because if you lock your doors, someone can still walk up to it and shatter the windows. We see those types of cases, those smash-and-grabs," said Sgt. Chris Kim.

The victim tells us she's grateful she didn't pick her child up before heading to the gas station.

"I think the one thing that I just told my self is I will never fill up gas with children in the car again because I think just the idea of it, it's really fear-stricken," said the victim.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

