HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

They said it just happened after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.

A 33-year-old woman was crossing Kapiolani Boulevard near Kaheka Street when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle is described as either a silver or white mini-van or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.