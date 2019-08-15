Woman in critical condition after snorkeling off Makua Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to an unresponsive snorkeler on Wednesday, Aug. 14, just after 9 a.m.

The snorkeler, a 34-year-old female, was found 100 yards off of Makua Beach.

Lifeguards responded by paddleboard and rescue watercraft and boarded the tour boat the patient was with.

Boat staff and lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the vessel.

Then lifeguards brought the patient to shore at Makua Beach where CPR continued.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over treatment and transported the patient in critical condition to an area emergency room.