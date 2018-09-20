Woman falls off cliff while fishing, clings to tree to prevent 100-foot plunge

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 35-year-old Maui woman was fishing Wednesday on the east side of Maliko Gulch when she fell about 25 feet over a cliff.

Maui firefighters were called out just before 7 pm and found the woman clinging to a tree. There was a 100-foot drop below her, so crews had to work quickly using a rope system to secure the woman and raise her to safety.

According to the Maui Fire Department, the woman was checked out by paramedics but did not want to go to the hospital.