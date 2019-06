Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - According to Honolulu police, an argument between a married couple lead to a stabbing in Makakilo around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Police said the argument became physical when the woman stabbed her husband with a knife in their home on Panana Street.

The husband was then taken to Queen's Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the woman was arrested on scene for attempted murder in the second degree.