HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trial in the hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Kaulana Werner is set to begin in Circuit Court on Thursday, August 22.

Werner was killed in April of 2016.

He was hit while crossing Farrington Highway near his home in Nanakuli.

Myisha Lee Armitage was charged with first-degree negligent homicide in Werner’s death.

Police say Armitage was drunk when she hit Werner and she did not stop to render aid.

