HONOLULU (KHON2) - If you love to eat, if you love burgers, and if you're looking for a way to give back on the Fourth of July, pay attention!

Wolfgang Steakhouse is hosting the first-ever hamburger eating contest to raise money for Wounded Warrior Ohana.

"Everyone knows about the famous Nathan Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on the Fourth of July, so I decided we should do one with our famous burgers right here in Hawaii," said Bill Nickerson of the Wolfgang Steakhouse.

The event will be on Thursday, July 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Royal Hawaiian Center Main Stage, not at Wolfgang Steakhouse.

Five people at a time will have 10 minutes to eat five half-pound Wolfgang's burgers.

They will be doing five groups, which means there will 25 people that are allowed to participate.

"Best 3 times will win cash, a trophy and prizes." said Nickerson.

1st Place - Trophy, $250 cash, and a $250 Wolfgangʻs Gift Certificate

2nd Place - Trophy, $100 Cash, $100 Wolfgangʻs Gift Certificate

3rd Place - Trophy, $50 Cash, $50 Wolfgangʻs Gift Certificate

"Because this is Independence Day," Nickerson said. "We wanted to partner with a non-profit who supports our veterans, so weʻll be collecting donations at the event for the Wounded Warrior Ohana!"

Wounded Warrior Ohana's mission is to honor and remember those who sacrificed so much for so many.

"Since 2014, the Wounded Warrior ʻOhana has provided enriching experiences for our wounded and injured military members, veterans and their families which contribute to their overall health, safety and enjoyment and quality of life," said Denny Watts of the Wounded Warrior Ohana.

The organization is all-volunteer, which means 100 percent of the donations will directly benefit wounded veterans and families.

To find out more and sign up:

Wolfgang's Facebook Event Page: Wolfgangʻs 4th of July Burger Challenge

Email wolfgangsburgerchallenge@gmail.com, and they will email the registration form to you

Or, go to Wolfgangʻs Steakhouse at Royal Hawaiian Center, they have the forms at their front desk.

To learn more about Wounded Warrior Ohana, click here.