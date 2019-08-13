Witnesses to fatal Waipahu motor vehicle collision wanted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to ask the public for their assistance in locating witnesses to a motor vehicle collision that happened in the Waipahu area.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at approximately 8:40 a.m., a black Chrysler 300 was being operated by an adult female in the Waipahu area, with three males riding on the trunk.

The males later fell off. and one of them sustained fatal injuries as a result.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.