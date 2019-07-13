Witnesses to Animal Cruelty Wanted

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating witnesses to a Cruelty to Animals in the First Degree case that happened at the Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., a local animal rescue
group, received an anonymous call of a male burying a puppy in the sand. A representative responded to the scene and was able to locate and recover the puppy. The witness was able to obtain a partial description of the male suspect.

The suspect is described as a male of Hawaiian/Filipino descent, about 5’9” and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark, weathered clothing, a hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org

