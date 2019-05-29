Witness steps in after officer gets assaulted

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A man is accused of assaulting a police officer with a weapon. According to police reports, the suspect also tried to take the officer's firearm. It all took place at a parking lot at First Hawaiian Bank on Makaloa Street Sunday afternoon. A witness tells us he followed the suspect prior to the assault.

36-year-old Remington Guyton was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted theft. On Sunday, Christopher Vaughan-Darval, a rideshare driver, saw the suspect causing commotion at a bus stop.

"I proceed to follow him as I was on the phone with 911 to make sure he was stopped," said Vaughan-Darval.

Police tell us they responded to a report of a man hitting and pushing people along Kapiolani Boulevard. The officer confronted the man, and police say the officer was attacked.

"I actually have seen the guy hit him punch him. I didn't know at that time what his condition was. I thought he got knocked out," he said, "so it was at that time I knew he needed help."

The officer managed to handcuff the suspect and within a minute Vaughan-Darval says help arrived. Police say the suspect used a weapon to assault the officer, even attempted to take the officer's firearm.

"You definitely see Hawaii is changing. Hawaii is changing," said Vaughan-Darval, "it's very important to keep Hawaii Hawaii that means local people helping."

Vaughan-Darval says he suffered minor cuts during the struggle. Police say Guyton's bail is set at $50-thousand.

