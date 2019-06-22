Witness said it was hard to see crash knowing people lost their lives

The crash that claimed the lives of nine people impacted those that witnessed the aftermath. Sam Spangler spoke to a witness who saw the subsequent fire.

The witness, who was with his son, said he counted at least 10 fire trucks on-scene and described the resulting fire as large.

He said it was rough to explain to his son because he knew that people had died in the crash.

The witness as well as others who watched, send their love and prayers to the family members of those who tragically lost their lives Friday night.