With key port now closed, Kona settles in as Tropical Storm Olivia nears

KONA (KHON2) - Increasing wind speeds are expected through the evening as Tropical Storm Olivia nears, particularly for the northern half of Hawaii island.

In Kona, 10-15 mph winds with gusts to 25 mph are expected, as well as up to an inch of rain.

Due to a high volume of requests, Hawaii County Public Works delivered piles of sand to multiple locations throughout Hawaii island Tuesday, with the closest location in Kona on Ane Keohokalole Highway and Palani Road.

The Coast Guard closed Kawaihae Harbor on Monday, and barges currently loaded with cargo are currently at sea to ride out the storm.

Arrival in Kawaihae and the reopening of all ports will be determined by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Young Brothers tells us it will seek a special sailing to Kawaihae once ports are reopened in order to move additional essential supplies.

Matson tells us the last shipment made to Hawaii island was on Saturday. Two hundred containers were delivered to Kaiwaihae, half for Kona and the other half for Hilo.

These ports are one of the island's lifelines that ships in food and supplies.

County parks remain open, and only on the Kona side are state parks open as well.