Windward Mall to host Family Expo and Rhea Lana’s Pop-Up

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Windward Mall is excited to invite the community to its Family Expo and Rhea Lana Pop-Up.

This weekend-long event takes place on Saturday, August 24 from 10am-9pm and Sunday, August 25 from 10am-6pm in the former Sears space.

The free, family-friendly event includes activities and sales catered to keiki and ‘ohana.

Enjoy face painting, family-friendly booths, and not-to-be-missed special guest character appearances.

Windward Mall’s Family Expo also kicks off the Rhea Lana Pop-Up, the nation’s premier children’s consignment event, featuring high-quality used items such as clothing, shoes, toys, books, furniture, baby gear, and more at affordable prices.

Rhea Lana is popping up in the former Sears space on Saturday, August 24 through Friday, August 30.

To view the full event schedule, visit www.honolulu.rhealana.com.

For more information, please visit www.windwardmall.com.