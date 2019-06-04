Windsurfer drowning at Kanaha Beach Park

At approximately 1:06 p.m. on June 1st, two male parties brought an unresponsive male towards the shoreline at Kanaha Beach Park on the north shore of Maui. The party was picked up by a rescue watercraft operator from the Ocean Safety Bureau about five feet from shore and brought to the beach. There lifeguard personnel from the Ocean Safety Bureau as well as an engine company from Kahului provided CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator in attempts to revive the man. They worked in conjunction with medics applying advanced life support techniques until approximately 1:45 when resuscitation efforts were terminated.

The patient is described as a 77 year-old male from Haiku who had been windsurfing prior to the incident. Surf was flat to one-foot in height, with 15- 25 mph trade winds creating choppy conditions. We are unsure what caused the man to become unresponsive in the water.