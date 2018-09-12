Local News

Winds whip through rural Maui, heavy rain drenches hazardous road

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 07:17 PM HST

KAHAKULOA (KHON2) - The outer rain bands of Tropical Storm Olivia have now reached parts of Maui.

Along Highway 340 near Kahakuloa in the northwest portion of the island, rain has soaked a hazardous stretch of road.

Heavy rain can be seen offshore and moving over land in rains as winds pick up through mountainous terrain.

The forecast calls for sustained tropical-storm-force winds to arrive in a matter of hours.

Right now, maximum sustained winds measure up to 50 mph near Olivia's center, 100 miles from Hilo.

