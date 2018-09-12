Winds, waves begin to pick in Hilo as Olivia nears

HILO (KHON2) - KHON2's Brigette Namata was in Hilo Tuesday as Tropical Storm Olivia continues to move toward the islands.

It was a beautiful morning in Hilo, however, the winds and waves have started to pick up.

So far, the Department of Education reports that all schools are open on the Big Island.

There are no major road closures, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

All county parks are open, but state parks on the east side of the island are closed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all Hawaii ports were closed, including Hilo Harbor and Kawaihae Harbor on Hawaii island.

All activity was suspended, and the ports will remain closed until the storm has passed and damage assessment surveys are completed.

Even though Olivia was downgraded to a tropical storm, residents know to not let their guard down.

With Olivia approaching Tuesday night, residents and officials are ramping up preparations, particularly along the island's east side, where massive flooding from Lane occurred just two weeks ago.

Hawaii County Civil Defense set up 13 sand distribution locations around the island. One location in Hilo had 45 tons of sand. It took three trucks to haul it in.

Families came with sandbags and shovel in hand, hoping not to have a repeat of Lane.

Olivia is expected to bring the following:

Kona: 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, 0-1" of rain

10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, 0-1" of rain Hilo: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph, 2-4" of rain