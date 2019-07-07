Winds, rain and surf will be up due to Barbara’s remnants

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through Sunday, delivering limited clouds and showers to windward areas, while leeward areas remain dry.

Thereafter, deep moisture associated with the remnant of Barbara is expected to move over the islands from the east, reaching the Hawai’i Island as early as Sunday night, then spreading over the other islands Monday.

This increase in moisture will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall, especially windward.

Winds will also increase as the remnant passes, with locally windy conditions possible on Monday, especially on the Hawai’i Island.

Drier and more typical trade wind weather will return Tuesday into Wednesday, and continue into next weekend.