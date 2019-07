Another airfare war could be coming to the Aloha state.

At the Paris Air Show on June 19, Frontier Airlines announced its intent to bring on a new Airbus, which is Airbus’ longest-range single-aisle aircraft.

At the air show, the carrier’s CEO said the new Airbus would allow the carrier to explore new international and domestic opportunities such as Hawaii.

This comes on the heels of Southwest Airlines entering Hawaii’s market in April.