Wildland fire off of Coral Sea Road in Kapolei was intentionally started

Courtesy of Daniel Lira Courtesy of Daniel Lira

Courtesy of Daniel Lira Courtesy of Daniel Lira

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a wildland fire off of Coral Sea Road just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

Seven HFD units staffed with 17 personnel were on the scene.

Units requested additional resources after arrival and fought the fire.

The blaze was reported under control at 12:54 p.m. and contained at 1:38 p.m.

Two acres were burned, but no structures were threatened by the fire.

No injuries or damages were reported for this incident.

Personnel have completed their investigation and have determined that the fire was intentionally set and it has been handed over to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.