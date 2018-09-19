Why your television isn't getting a signal on Maui

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - We've gotten several calls into the newsroom from over-the-air viewers in Maui County who lost their television signals Monday night.

We're told a special fiber cable that provides OTA transmission to Maui is no longer functioning.

The line feeds all of the broadcasters transmitters on Maui.

The area saw damage last weekend when strong winds blew a tree down onto some power lines. It's unclear if that is related to the problem.

Crews are aware and working to resolve the issue.

Cable viewers, including Spectrum, Dish, and DirecTV customers are not affected.