Who is involved in the Kealohas' alleged public corruption case?

An indictment for six people arrested for alleged crimes related to the theft in 2013 of a mailbox owned by former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha was issued by the United States Attorney General's office on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at 4:45 p.m.

"The 20-count indictment describes a complex web of fraud, deception, and obstruction by a husband-and-wife team so desperate to fund their lifestyle and maintain their self-professed status as Honolulu’s power couple that they swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars from banks, credit unions, and some of the most vulnerable members of the community, including a disabled uncle, a 98-year-old grandmother, and two minor children who were under Katherine Kealoha’s guardianship," said Alana W. Robinson, Acting United States Attorney.

Authorities say the mailbox plot was carried out to hide the "precarious financial condition and prior malfeasance" of the trust accounts of Gerald Puana and Katherine’s grandmother, Florence Puana.

The indictment alleges that Katherine Kealoha used the trust funds of two minor children, cash from her uncle, and funds from a reverse mortgage from her grandmother for personal expenses.

They were accused of:

Title 18, U.S.C., Section 371 - Conspiracy to Commit Offenses;

Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1512(c) - Obstruction of Official Proceeding;

Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1001 - False Statements to Federal Officer;

Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1344 - Bank Fraud;

Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1028A - Aggravated Identity Theft; and

Title 18, U.S.C., Section 982(a)(2)(A) - Criminal Forfeiture.

​​​​​​​Read the full indictment here (PDF).

KATHERINE P. KEALOHA

a.k.a. Katherine E. Kealoha,a.k.a. Kathy Kealoha,a.k.a. Kat,a.k.a. Alison Lee Wong

Katherine Kealoha is an attorney licensed to practice in the State of Hawaii.

From 1993 to 2001, she worked in the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu, first as an intern, and later as a deputy prosecuting attorney.

From 2001 to 2006, Katherine Kealoha was a solo practitioner in Honolulu, practicing criminal defense, personal injury, and family law.

In 2006, she returned to work as a deputy prosecuting attorney.

In 2008, she was appointed the Director of the Office of Environmental and Quality Control for the State of Hawaii.

In 2010, Katherine Kealoha again returned to the DPA as a deputy prosecuting attorney, ultimately becoming a supervisor in the office.

Katherine Kealoha was arrested on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

She is married to former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

LOUIS M. KEALOHA

Louis Kealoha was an officer in the Honolulu Police Department for over 30 years.

He has an undergraduate degree in criminal justice and business administration, a graduate degree in criminal justice, and a doctorate degree in education from the University of Southern California.

During his career with HPD, he rose through the ranks and was ultimately selected in 2009 as HPD's Chief of Police.

Louis Kealoha's contract was renewed in 2014 for a five-year term ending in 2019.

He put himself on restricted duty in December 2016 and was put on leave in January 2017 by the Honolulu Police Commission.

He remained on leave until he officially retired from HPD on March 1, 2017. He received a controversial $250,000 lump-sum severance payment.

If Louis Kealoha is found guilty of a felony crime, the former police chief must pay the department back the $250,000 within 60 days.

He was arrested on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Lt. Derek Hahn

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Lt. Derek Hahn

DEREK WAYNE HAHN

Derek Hahn joined HPD as a police officer in 1997, and held a variety of positions on the force.

In 2013, at Louis Kealoha's suggestion, Hahn was appointed as lieutenant of the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Hahn was elevated to Acting Captain and commanding officer of CIU in 2014, a position he held until 2016.

In approximately 2014, Hahn, Katherine Kealoha, and another individual formed Discount Energy Solutions, LLC, a residential solar company.

Hahn was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 18. 2017.

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, left, and Ofc. Bobby Nguyen

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, left, and Ofc. Bobby Nguyen

GORDON SHIRAISHI

Gordon Shiraishi joined HPD in 1983 as a police officer.

From approximately 2011 to 2014, Shiraishi was the captain and commanding officer of CIU.

From 2014 to 2017, Shiraishi was a major in charge of the Training Division of HPD. He retired earlier this year.

Shiraishi was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

MINH-HUNG NGUYEN

a.k.a. Bobby Nguyen

Minh-Hung "Bobby" Nguyen joined HPD as an officer in 2006.

From approximately 2012 to 2017, Nguyen was assigned to CIU at the rank of a footman.

From approximately 2010 to 2014, Nguyen was married to Katherine Kealoha's niece.

Nguyen lived in the back of the Kea­lohas' house in Kahala at the time of the mailbox incident.

Nguyen was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Sgt. Daniel Sellers

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Sgt. Daniel Sellers

DANIEL SELLERS

Daniel Sellers joined HPD in 1997.

From 2009 to 2011, Sellers worked as a corporal in CIU, became a detective in CID, and eventually returned to CIU as a detective in 2011.

Sellers and Katherine Kealoha met in high school, dated for several years, and continued a social and professional relationship for over 20 years.

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Niall Silva and attorney William Harrison

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Niall Silva and attorney William Harrison

NIALL SILVA

Niall Silva was a police officer employed with HPD.

From approximately 2012 to December 2013, Silva was assigned to CIU as a technician.

In December 2016, Silva pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy - accused of falsifying records, obstructing an official proceeding, and making false statements - and implicated other officers in a conspiracy to frame Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha's uncle, for theft.