Whirlwind forms near fissure 8 on the Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) - On July 10, USGS cameras captured a whirlwind spinning in the sky near the fissure 8 cinder cone in Leilani Estates on the Big Island.

According to USGS, a number of whirlwinds have formed in the area due to the extreme heat of the lava heating the air above it.

As the heated air rises, USGS says wind can push the air into a rotation, spinning to form whirlwind.

In June, cameras caught a whirlwind flinging bits of hot lava around.

