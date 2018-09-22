What visitors can expect when Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopens

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK (KHON2) - It's been a little over four months, but Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will reopen Saturday.

Portions of the park closed in May due to Kilauea's eruption activity, which has left some of the park's buildings, roads, and trails damaged and others destroyed.

So what can visitors expect when the park reopens?

"For anybody that's familiar with Halemaumau or Kilauea caldera, I think they're going to be really blown away by the extraordinary changes that have taken place. The size and shape of the crater has quadrupled, at least at Halemaumau, and there's been significant cracking and changes to Kilauea caldera itself," said Jessica Ferracane, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park public affairs specialist.

According to the park website, Thurston Lava Tube, Kilauea Iki Trail, Jaggar Museum, and portions of Volcano House will remain closed. Kilauea Visitor Center and Military Camp will open, including the Kilauea Iki Overlook, Devastation Trail, and Chain of Craters Road to Holei Sea Arch.

The website also says trails in and around the Kilauea summit crater could stay closed for years, or never open again.

Nearby businesses, like Kilauea Lodge, have been suffering during the closure.

General manager Janet Coney has worked there for 28 years

"Of all the years I've been here, I've never seen business take a downturn as bad as we did this summer," she said.

She says business was down 50 percent, forcing her to cut employee hours.

"Our rooms have been pretty empty this summer, but this weekend, we're starting to fill up again, so again, we're very hopeful that business will start coming back," she said.

The park gearing up for a busy day Saturday. Admission will be free, but expect long lines and limited parking.

Park officials say there is no drinking water at the park, so bring your own water.