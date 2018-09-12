What to expect on Molokai from Tropical Storm Olivia

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Justin Cruz and Dr. Alison Nugent went island by island to tell you what you should expect from Tropical Storm Olivia.

Here's what they they said about Molokai from the noon forecast information.

Note that as Olivia moves closer to the islands, things may change due to changes in the intensity, speed, and location of the storm.

Wind

LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind

Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 70 mph

Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early this evening until early Thursday morning

POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph

The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity.

PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage.

ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.

Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

Storm surge

LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Window of concern: through early Wednesday afternoon

POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground

The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground.

PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe.

ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.

Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.

Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.

Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.

Flooding rain

LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for moderate flooding rain

The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment.

PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible.

PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow.

Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.