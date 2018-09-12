What to expect on Kauai from Tropical Storm Olivia

HONOLULU (KHON2) - KHON2 meteorologists went island by island to tell you what you should expect from Tropical Storm Olivia.

Here's what they they said about Kauai from the noon forecast information.

Note that as Olivia moves closer to the islands, things may change due to changes in the intensity, speed, and location of the storm.

Wind

LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty.

PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials.

ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change.

REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed

Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly.

Storm surge

No storm surge inundation forecast

POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Little to no storm surge flooding

The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible.

PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed.

ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.

Flooding rain

LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for moderate flooding rain

The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible.

PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow.

Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.