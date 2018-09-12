What to expect on Hawaii island from Tropical Storm Olivia

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Justin Cruz and Dr. Alison Nugent went island by island to tell you what you should expect from Tropical Storm Olivia.

Here's what they they said about Hawaii island from the noon forecast information.

Note that as Olivia moves closer to the islands, things may change due to changes in the intensity, speed, and location of the storm.

Wind

LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind

Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph

POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity.

PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage.

ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.

A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

Scattered power and communications outages.

Storm surge

LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Window of concern: through early Wednesday afternoon

POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground

The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground.

PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe.

ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.

Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.

Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.

Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.

Flooding rain

LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for localized flooding rain

The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment.

PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain.

PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures.