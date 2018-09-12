What should you do in an emergency? First responders urge residents to be ready

The Honolulu Police Department will operate as normal.

Each district is on standby and should an emergency arise, officers may be called in early and specialized units may be activated if needed.

If you have an emergency, call 911.

The Honolulu Fire Department has its own special incident management team working on the preparations for Olivia. Additional fire trucks are being prepositions, as well as smaller vehicles that could traverse the roads in the event fallen trees block their access. All 70 fire trucks will be fully staffed.

Residents are urged to be careful outdoors. An increase in emergency calls could mean crews may not be immediately available. Helicopters may be out of commission due to high winds.

Those who rely on devices for medical assistance should be prepared with extra supplies, medication, or oxygen tanks.

The storm is expected to bring high surf and surge.

When we get a lot of rain and runoff into the water, that draws sharks into nearshore waters to feed. Oftentimes, there’s animal carcasses or other debris that they will be feeding on, so that’s a hazard that’s out there.

Brown water advisories may be issued from the Dept. of Health’s Clean Water Branch. Please heed all warnings.