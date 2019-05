HONOLULU (KHON2) - Monday is a Federal, State and County Holiday.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

All parks, municipal golf courses and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Trash will be picked up on the normal schedule.

Parking is restricted in Lanikai on this three-day weekend, so drivers will not be able to park there from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.