What it looked like when Tropical Storm Olivia made its historic landfall on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The center of Tropical Storm Olivia made initial landfall at about 9:10 a.m., near Kahakuloa on the windward coast of the West Maui Mountains. That's about 10 miles northwest of Kahului.

Meteorologist David Yeomans was nearby and noted that Olivia has made the first official tropical storm landfall on Maui since modern record in the 1950s.

Yeomans was experiencing a light southwest wind, which is what he expected as storms rotate in a counterclockwise direction.

He said that it’s an indication that he was on the back side of the storm.

Yeomans said that he’s only getting light winds because the southwest winds are getting interrupted by mountains.

It was been a dramatic scene because there were periods of clear skies interrupted by really dark clouds. Yeomans explained that this was not uncommon in the middle of a tropical storm, even one as ragged as Olivia.

He explained that he can see rain bands near the mountains, but he thinks the rain stayed offshore from the harbor because of the rain shadow effect. The mountains on the east side of Maui are getting hammered by rain, but it clears out as it flowed his way on the leeward side.