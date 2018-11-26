What experts say to be aware of on Cyber Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Happy Cyber Monday!

According to the National Retail Federation, about 75 million people are planning to participate on Cyber Monday.

Experts advise online shoppers to be extra careful of scammers.

Online shoppers should only use trustworthy websites. Skip deals offered by unfamiliar companies. Confirm their legitimacy by checking resources such as the IRS.

Also, experts say to always pick strong passwords. Hackers have knowledge in cracking complicated codes. Use long, strong and new passwords every time you create an online account. Specifically, never reuse a password and don't use single dictionary words.

Debit cards are a hazard to use while Cyber Monday shopping. Debit cards likely comes with less protection against identity theft and scams than credit cards. Use credit cards with online fraud protection instead. If someone steals personal information, the fraud protection can easily dispute charges quickly.

For more on what to look out for while Cyber Monday shopping, click here.