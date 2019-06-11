Local News

What dads really want for Father's Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) - With Father's Day right around the corner, new research says forget about buying dad a gift!

According to a new OnePoll study, three in four dads prefer an experience instead of a physical gift on Father's Day.

Researchers found close to 50 percent would be happy with just a phone call from their kids. 

The study found the top gifts for Father's Day includes steaks, going to a sporting event with the family and a cold beer.

Analysts also found over 50 percent of dads say Father's Day is their favorite day of the year. 

