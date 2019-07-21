Wet weather could dampen the start to the new work week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A high pressure ridge will remain locked in place north of the Hawaiian Islands through the next week, keeping the islands in a trade wind weather pattern.

A trough moving in from the deep tropics will bring additional moisture and showers to the eastern half of the state from early Monday morning through Tuesday.

Some of these clouds and enhanced showers may reach the western islands by Tuesday.

A more typical breezy trade wind weather pattern returns from Wednesday onward with drier trends.