Westbound H-1 freeway closures at the Kapolei Interchange start Sunday, Jan. 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts Oahu motorists that the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Sunday night, Jan. 27, 2019, through Friday morning, Feb. 1, 2019, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews will utilize the westbound lanes to pour concrete for the roadway leading to the new bridge.

Westbound motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway will be directed to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway.

To view a map of the detour route, please click here.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure.

Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Future closures of the H-1 Freeway will be required in the eastbound direction.

Notice will be sent out prior to their scheduled date.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to drive with caution on the detour routes.

Roadwork is weather permitting.