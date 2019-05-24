Weekend road closures for Oahu and Kauai for May 24-26

Oahu and Kauai will have road closures for the weekend of May 24-26. See below for full details on what to expect.

OAHU LANE CLOSURES (FOR THE WEEKEND OF MAY 24 – MAY 26)

H-1 FREEWAY

HONOLULU

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway overpass and the Middle Street underpass on Friday, May 24, through Friday, May 31, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Liliha Street overpass on Friday, May 24, through Friday, May 31, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99)

WAHIAWA (WEEKEND WORK) Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Avocado Street and Wilikina Drive at the Wilson Bridge on Saturday, May 25, from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for bridge maintenance work.



LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63)

NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK) Lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and the Wilson Tunnel on Saturday, May 25, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.



NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92)

HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK) Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Ohohia Street and Puuloa Road on Saturday, May 25, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for electrical maintenance work.



PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61)

NUUANU TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY CLOSURE) Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, May 25, through Friday, May 31, over a 24-hour period, for slope stabilization work following the landslide. The Kailua-bound lanes will be temporarily open during the schedule below.



From Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31 (contraflow will be closed on Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day):

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kailua-bound lanes between Saint Stephen’s Diocesan Center and Nuuanu Pali Drive from 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The Kailua-bound direction will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

KUALAKAI PARKWAY

KAPOLEI (WEEKEND WORK) Intermittent lane closures on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Kapolei Parkway on Saturday, May 25, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.



WAIALAE AVENUE

KAHALA (WEEKEND WORK) Lane closure on Waialae Avenue in both directions between 21 st Avenue and Kilauea Avenue on Saturday, May 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.



MIDDLE STREET

KALIHI (SIDEWALK AND BIKE PATH CLOSURE) The west shared use walkway and bike path are closed on Middle Street between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Friday night, May 24, through Friday night, May 31, over a 24-hour period, for the Middle Street pavement reconstruction project. Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk.



KAUAI LANE CLOSURES (FOR THE WEEKEND OF MAY 24 – MAY 26)

KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50)

HANAPEPE (24-HOUR CLOSURE) The Hanapepe River Bridge on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Puolo Road and Iona Road will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the adjacent temporary bridge over a twenty-four-hour period, seven days a week. Speed limit is reduced to 25 mph .



KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560)

WAIPA TO WAINIHA (EMERGENCY WORK, LOCAL ACCESS BY CONVOY)

Limited local access to Kuhio Highway (Route 560) past Waipa Bridge is available for vehicles with county issued placards in both directions Monday through Saturday on the following schedule:

5:30 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.

8:20 a.m. 12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

2:15 p.m. 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. ( Unless bridge night work is scheduled. The schedule for May is available here)

Sunday/Holiday access is between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Unless there is a full weekend closure). On Monday, May 27, access will be operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule for Memorial Day.