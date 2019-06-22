Weekend lane closures for June 21 – June 23

Lane Closures this Weekend

OAHU LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 21 – JUNE 23

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway overpass and the Middle Street underpass on Friday, June 21, through Friday, June 28, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

2) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Liliha Street overpass and the Punchbowl Street offramp (Exit 21B) on Friday, June 21, through Friday, June 28, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Queen Emma Street overpass and the Palama Street offramp (Exit 20C) on Sunday night, June 23, through Friday morning, June 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The School Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Saturday, June 22, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for bridge maintenance.

5) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Moanalua Road onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Friday night, June 21, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., for the installation of precast concrete panels.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

6) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaamilo Street overpass and the H-1/H-2 Split on Friday night, June 21, through Saturday morning, June 22, from 8 p.m. to 10:30 a.m., for precast panel work. A third lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. A fourth lane will be closed from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shoulder lane will be closed.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

7) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 merge and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Saturday night, June 22, through Sunday morning, June 23, for pre-cast panel work. Two lanes will be closed on Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. A third lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. The shoulder will be closed.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

8) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pearlridge/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Saturday night, June 22, through Sunday morning, June 23, from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., for pre-cast panel work.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 9) on Saturday, June 22, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between the Farrington Highway onramp and Waiomea Street on Thursday night, June 27, through Friday morning, June 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for overhead sign installations.



For more information, visit the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project website at https://www.buildkapolei.com/

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 83) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ahuimanu Road on Sunday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work. Parking will not be available.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) KAILUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane and shoulder closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the northbound direction between Kanapuu Street and Keolu Drive on Saturday, June 22, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) WAHIAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kilani Avenue and Wilikina Drive on Friday night, June 21, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign and marking work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Libby Street and Alakawa Street on Sunday night, June 23, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., for sewer work.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY CLOSURE)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, June 22, through Friday, June 28, over a 24-hour period, for slope stabilization work following the landslide. The Kailua-bound lanes will be temporarily open during the schedule below.

Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kailua-bound lanes between Saint Stephen’s Diocesan Center and Nuuanu Pali Drive from 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kaliua-bound lanes from 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes closed on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, June 23, through Friday morning, June 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. Traffic will be detoured to turn right at Pali Highway then make a u-turn at the Vineyard Boulevard intersection.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday, June 23, through Friday morning, June 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. Traffic will be detoured to Vineyard Boulevard where drivers may access the H-1 Freeway eastbound onramp.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wylie Street overpass and Pauoa Road offramp on Sunday night, June 23, and through Friday morning, June 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs to Wylie Street and Nuuanu Avenue will be posted.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pauoa Road underpass and Wylie Street overpass on Sunday, June 23, through Friday morning, June 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Ward Avenue and Piikoi Street on Sunday, June 23, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., for an AC unit replacement. Motorists are advised to take Kapiolani Boulevard.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Aala Street and Maunakea Street on Saturday, June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for fence and landscaping work.

— WAIALAE AVENUE —

1) KAHALA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Waialae Avenue in both directions between 21st Avenue and Kilauea Avenue on Saturday, June 22, from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in the southbound direction between Nimitz Highway and Ulupono Street on Saturday, June 22, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WAIAWA ROAD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Waiawa Road in the eastbound direction between Farrington Highway and Ala Ike Street on Saturday, June 22, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALIHI STREET (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on Kalihi Street (Route 63) in both directions between Nimitz Highway and School Street on Sunday night, June 23, through Friday morning, June 28, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign installations.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (SIDEWALK AND BIKE PATH CLOSURE)

The west shared use walkway and bike path are closed on Middle Street between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Friday night, June 21, through Friday night, June 28, over a 24-hour period, for the Middle Street pavement reconstruction project. Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk.

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 21 – JUNE 23

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) HANAPEPE (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

The Hanapepe River Bridge on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Puolo Road and Iona Road will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the adjacent temporary bridge over a twenty-four-hour period, seven days a week. Speed limit is reduced to 25 mph.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) ANAHOLA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between Koolau Road and Papaa Road on Sunday night, June 23, through Friday morning, June 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road repairs.

2) LIHUE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two-lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between North Leho Drive and Kapule Highway on Sunday night, June 23, through Friday morning, June 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

3) LIHUE (WEEKEND WORK)

Possible traffic delays on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions at the Waikoko and Waipa Bridge on Saturday, June 22, and Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., for bridge work.

MAUI LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 21 – JUNE 23

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) PAIA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the northbound in the vicinity of Wailua Road on Saturday, June 22, through Friday, June 28, over a 24-hour period, for retaining wall work.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU TO WAIKAPU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Main Street and Lehuapueo Street on Sunday night, June 23, through Friday, June 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for sewer maintenance.

HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 21 – JUNE 23

— KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) PUNA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 7.2 on Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway paving.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 0.4 near Culvert Keaau Road, on Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway paving.