We all know chocolate, but do you know where it comes from?

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Chocolate is a very beloved treat, but do we know where it comes from?

A farm in Kahalu’u on the island of O’ahu is one of the few throughout Hawai’i that grows Cacao for chocolate production and consumption around the world.

Aside from growing the cacao crop, they also host tours of their farm, educating the process in which chocolate is made, the elements that are required for growing the best crop, and much more.

To find out more or to book a tour yourself, be sure to go to www.21degreesestate.com.

