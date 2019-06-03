WCCC extended furlough inmate fails to return to furlough home in Makiki

Hawaii Department of Public Safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Women's Community Correctional Center (WCCC) extended furlough inmate Lynette Kealoha failed to return to the YWCA Fernhurst furlough home in Makiki.

She was scheduled to return from her day pass to the residential home at noon. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified by YWCA Fernhurst.



54-year-old Kealoha is 5'9", 125 lbs., and has dark brown hair with some gray in it and brown eyes.



Kealoha is serving time for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug 3 and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia. Escape 2 is expected to be added to her charges. Her next parole hearing is scheduled for September of this year.



If you see her, please call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.



The YWCA Fernhurst work furlough program is a community-based, contracted furlough program for female offenders with community custody status.