HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are searching for a Women’s Community Correctional Center furlough inmate.

According to the Department of Public Safety Alezandra Paclib failed to show up for her scheduled check-in at WCCC Tuesday morning.

She currently lives at the YWCA Fernhurst extended furlough home.

The 52-year-old is 5’6″ tall and weighs 168 pounds.

She’s serving time for burglary.

If you see her, call 911 or sheriffs.