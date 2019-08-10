Way 2 Go! KCC Culinary Team

KAHULUI (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Maui motorists that the Wailuku bound lanes of Kaahumanu Avenue between Kanaloa Avenue and South Wakea Avenue will be closed to vehicular access on Saturday, August 10 between 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Motorists may use Kahului Beach Road and Lower Main Street or Kanaloa Avenue/Lihi Street/Liholiho Street/Lunalilo Street as an alternate westbound route.